Police identify man shot to death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 5700 block of Hull Street Road around 2:39 p.m. for reports of a person down on April 30.

Officers found Genora Allen, 44, with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

