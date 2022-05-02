Police identify man shot to death in Richmond
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the 5700 block of Hull Street Road around 2:39 p.m. for reports of a person down on April 30.
Officers found Genora Allen, 44, with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
