News to Know for May 2: Shooting blocks away from Richmond Raceway; Chesterfield family claims their son was a victim of a hate crime; RPS COO resigns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have breaking news out of Henrico County this morning after a shooting happened just blocks away from the Richmond Raceway. We are on your side with the details along with our other top headlines!
Two people are expected to recover after they were shot in Henrico.
This all unfolded on Engleside Circle - just blocks away from the Richmond Raceway.
Police tell us they’re still working to figure out exactly what happened - but it’s possible the two people were shooting at each other.
Deadly Shooting At Chesterfield Truck Stop
The shooting was in the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center on Ruffin Mill Road just after 6:00 p.m. yesterday.
Police found one person with multiple gunshot wounds - who later died at the hospital.
Shortly after that, they responded to a crash near the intersection of West Hundred Road and Route 1 involving a vehicle connected to the shooting.
One person was taken into custody, and police are still looking for a second suspect.
Chesterfield Family Wants Justice
The parking lot of a Richmond church was filled with people supporting a Chesterfield family who claims their son was a victim of a hate crime.
We first brought you this story on Friday about a then 16-year-old who says hate symbols and messages were written on his face after he passed out at a party in 2020.
According to the Chambers family back on Sept. 12 of that year their son Jerry Chambers went to a party in Powhatan with friends.
At the party, the then 16-year-old had been drinking and became unconscious, but when he woke up he found disturbing images of himself on social media.
Photos had been taken of people writing racial slurs and symbols of hate on his head, along with a sex toy that had been placed on his back.
Another image showed Jerry in the bathroom with a Confederate flag placed over him.
“How would you feel if you woke up to use the bathroom and looked in that mirror and saw that writing on you? How would you feel if you were physically abused with a sex toy? How would you feel with guns around you all night and being the only black man with racists,” Jerry said. “How much do I have to express for law enforcement to do anything about it?”
We reached out to the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office about this incident and they provided this statement:
The group says another rally will be held in Powhatan on Thursday.
We’re told currently, the case is being handled by the FBI and the Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney - who was called in as a special prosecutor.
RPS’ COO Is Resigning
Another issue within RPS that will certainly delay some projects. We’ve learned the Chief Operating Officer of Richmond Public Schools is resigning.
Sources tell us that in an email to school board members - Superintendent Jason Kamras said: Alana Gonzalez submitted her resignation effective May 20th.
He said in part - “despite my best efforts to retain her, she felt she could not effectively perform her duties given the current political climate, in which she has felt harassed, undermined, and demeaned.”
He goes on to tell board members that “many operational projects will be delayed, as the team is already stretched to the breaking point.”
Sunny, Warm & Dry
Looks like we’re going to kick off the work week with lots of sun and warmth!
Today will be mostly sunny with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s.
