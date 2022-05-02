News to Know for May 2: Shooting blocks away from Richmond Raceway; Chesterfield family claims their son was a victim of a hate crime; RPS COO resigns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have breaking news out of Henrico County this morning after a shooting happened just blocks away from the Richmond Raceway. We are on your side with the details along with our other top headlines!

What Happened?

Generic crime scene (MGN)

Two people are expected to recover after they were shot in Henrico.

This all unfolded on Engleside Circle - just blocks away from the Richmond Raceway.

Police tell us they’re still working to figure out exactly what happened - but it’s possible the two people were shooting at each other.

Deadly Shooting At Chesterfield Truck Stop

Police sirens (WSMV)

The shooting was in the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center on Ruffin Mill Road just after 6:00 p.m. yesterday.

Police found one person with multiple gunshot wounds - who later died at the hospital.

Shortly after that, they responded to a crash near the intersection of West Hundred Road and Route 1 involving a vehicle connected to the shooting.

One person was taken into custody, and police are still looking for a second suspect.

Chesterfield Family Wants Justice

The parking lot of a Richmond church was filled with people supporting a Chesterfield family who claims their son was a victim of a hate crime.

We first brought you this story on Friday about a then 16-year-old who says hate symbols and messages were written on his face after he passed out at a party in 2020.

According to the Chambers family back on Sept. 12 of that year their son Jerry Chambers went to a party in Powhatan with friends.

At the party, the then 16-year-old had been drinking and became unconscious, but when he woke up he found disturbing images of himself on social media.

Photos had been taken of people writing racial slurs and symbols of hate on his head, along with a sex toy that had been placed on his back.

Another image showed Jerry in the bathroom with a Confederate flag placed over him.

“How would you feel if you woke up to use the bathroom and looked in that mirror and saw that writing on you? How would you feel if you were physically abused with a sex toy? How would you feel with guns around you all night and being the only black man with racists,” Jerry said. “How much do I have to express for law enforcement to do anything about it?”

We reached out to the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office about this incident and they provided this statement:

On September 14th, 2020 the parents of a 16-year-old juvenile came to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and informed a deputy that their son had been assaulted. They briefly showed a couple of photographs they had found on their son’s mobile phone to the deputy and expressed that they were not sure if they wanted to file a report due to concerns they had about the legal process. No further information was provided at that time. The deputy encouraged them to meet with the Commonwealth’s Attorney to discuss their concerns and the deputy scheduled an appointment on September 15th at 9:45 am for them to meet with the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Division Supervisor. The parents did not attend the appointment. The parents were contacted on two occasions afterward by the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office and both times they stated they were not interested in filing a report or proceeding in any way with a criminal investigation. On December 3, 2021, the parents of the now 17-year-old juvenile came to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and stated that they would like to file a report and proceed with an investigation into what happened to their son in 2020. A criminal investigation immediately began. The investigation determined that the then 16-year-old attended a party on September 12th, 2020 at a residence in Powhatan County. During the party, the 16-year-old became intoxicated and unconscious. While he was unconscious subjects wrote racial slurs on him and covered him in a Confederate flag. The investigation also determined that unfortunately although the subjects responsible were identified during the course of the investigation the limitation of prosecutions outlined in Virginia Code 19.2-8 prevented investigators from obtaining criminal arrest warrants for them. In Virginia, misdemeanor charges such as assault and battery must be placed within one year of the offense. Approx. 15 months had passed from when the offense occurred until it was reported. To ensure all possible avenues for prosecution were explored the case was then forwarded to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for further review and the Federal Bureau of the Investigation was contacted. The Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office requested a special prosecutor be assigned to the case and the City of Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Office was assigned. Currently the case remains under investigation by the FBI and is also pending a decision by the City of Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney. Due to the ongoing local and federal investigations, no further information with regard to this incident will be released at this time. On January 12th, 2022 the parents of their now 18-year-old son reported to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office that their son was a victim of a brandishing of a firearm while attending a different party. An investigation was conducted and determined that a friend of their 18- year-old son had pulled up his shirt and showed a firearm tucked into his pants and stated “I am not afraid to shoot anybody.” The subject never put his hand on the firearm and never made any threats towards the victim. The incident was reviewed by the Powhatan Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office which determined the case was not viable because the firearm was not being brandished and the victim was not threatened. No further information with regard to this incident will be released at this time.

The group says another rally will be held in Powhatan on Thursday.

We’re told currently, the case is being handled by the FBI and the Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney - who was called in as a special prosecutor.

RPS’ COO Is Resigning

Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020. (Richmond Public Schools)

Another issue within RPS that will certainly delay some projects. We’ve learned the Chief Operating Officer of Richmond Public Schools is resigning.

Sources tell us that in an email to school board members - Superintendent Jason Kamras said: Alana Gonzalez submitted her resignation effective May 20th.

He said in part - “despite my best efforts to retain her, she felt she could not effectively perform her duties given the current political climate, in which she has felt harassed, undermined, and demeaned.”

He goes on to tell board members that “many operational projects will be delayed, as the team is already stretched to the breaking point.”

Sunny, Warm & Dry

Looks like we’re going to kick off the work week with lots of sun and warmth!

Today will be mostly sunny with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s.

Final Thought

“Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye.”– Helen Keller

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.