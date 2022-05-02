Monday Forecast: Sunny, Warm and dry
Warm through Wednesday with signs of a cool-down late in the week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lots of sun and warmth to start the week but signs of a cool, wet pattern developing toward the weekend.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Best weather day of the week. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible from early evening through the overnight hours. Lows near 60, high in the upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
Wednesday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, dry and pleasant.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Sunday: Mother’s Day. Mostly cloudy with some areas of light rain. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
