Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Monday Forecast: Sunny, Warm and dry

Warm through Wednesday with signs of a cool-down late in the week
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lots of sun and warmth to start the week but signs of a cool, wet pattern developing toward the weekend.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Best weather day of the week. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible from early evening through the overnight hours. Lows near 60, high in the upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, dry and pleasant.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mother’s Day. Mostly cloudy with some areas of light rain. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jess Dean Beebout, 34, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm...
Police arrest man responsible for shooting, killing man in restaurant parking lot
Police investigate fatal hit and run
The man was shot on his left side around 7 a.m. and pulled into the near by parking lot of...
Richmond man shot, calls for help in high school parking lot
Police investigate shooting death of man in Richmond
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from restaurant snake bite

Latest News

Storms develop west of I-64 around 5 pm and move eastward through the evening.
Sunday’s severe storm threat ends
Forecast: Beautiful Monday, but more unsettled weather expected this week
Sunday Evening: Scattered strong to severe storms possible across southern Virginia. Storms end...
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9pm for areas south of I-64
Forecast: Watching a Sunday afternoon storm threat