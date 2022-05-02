Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man charged with murder after calling police to say he ‘may have killed his wife,’ authorities say

Charles Bradley was charged with first-degree murder, according to Tulsa police.
Charles Bradley was charged with first-degree murder, according to Tulsa police.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after he called police and said he “may have killed his wife,” officials said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received the call from Charles Bradley early Monday morning.

When officers responded to the home, they found Bradley’s wife dead from gunshot wounds. Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

Bradley was booked into Tulsa County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. According to jail records, he is being held without bond.

Bradley’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, jail records show.

Tulsa police said they are still investigating and cannot provide further details on the case right now.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Dean Beebout, 34, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm...
Police arrest man responsible for shooting, killing man in restaurant parking lot
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from snake bite in foyer
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bolinger at 804-501-5000.
VIDEO: Police search for suspected driver in deadly Henrico hit-and-run
The man was shot on his left side around 7 a.m. and pulled into the near by parking lot of...
Richmond man shot, calls for help in high school parking lot

Latest News

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune
FILE - This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body camera video shows Thomas...
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot
Officer Timothy Million.
Trial set for officer charged in deadly I-64 shooting
Actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom after lunch at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in...
Depp’s agent calls Heard op-ed piece on abuse ‘catastrophic’
A young woman sits by the sea in a state of sadness.
VDH report warns of worsening self-harm trends in children, teens