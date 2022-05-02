Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Legal Aid Justice offering advice to people facing eviction

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program has announced it will stop taking new applications on May 15.

Now, the Legal Aid Justice Center is trying to help people who may be facing eviction.

“The main thing we are trying to get out right now is you can still apply. Even though the application window is closing on May 15, doesn’t mean that if you already have a pending application you can’t get rental assistance, so we are telling people to apply for rental assistance through the Virginia Rent Relief Program as soon as they possibly can,” Victoria Horrock, senior supervising attorney at the Legal Aid Justice, said.

If you’re behind on rent, the organization urges you to apply for rent relief assistance immediately. If you have a court date, it’s crucial that you show up.

“The other thing that people can do is until the 30th of June, tenants of large landlords are still entitled to get into a repayment agreement for any back rent that they owe to their landlords. That’s another option for those tenants of bigger landlords who have more than four payments,” Horrock said.

LAJC also recommends saving any correspondence with your landlord, especially notices.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bolinger at 804-501-5000.
VIDEO: Police search for suspected driver in deadly Henrico hit-and-run
Jess Dean Beebout, 34, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm...
Police arrest man responsible for shooting, killing man in restaurant parking lot
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from snake bite in foyer
The man was shot on his left side around 7 a.m. and pulled into the near by parking lot of...
Richmond man shot, calls for help in high school parking lot

Latest News

After multiple reports that the United States Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights,...
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
A 77-year-old Virginia man has died after he hit his head following his arrest by sheriff’s...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing
The shooting happened found 6 a.m. along Rural Point Road on Feb. 9.
Sheriff’s office seeks information in connection to shots fired into home
Will Adams, of Henrico County, is heading to Miami.
VSU football standout invited to Miami Dolphins’ rookie mini-camp