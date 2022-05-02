Gov. Youngkin visits West End Islamic Center following recent vandalism of prayer space

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin met with several leaders from the West End Islamic Center on Monday afternoon for a tour of the facility following the center’s recent cases of vandalism.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin takes a tour inside the construction zone of the West End Islamic Center. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Around two weeks ago, members of the West End Islamic Center found around $2,500 worth of damage done to the prayer room during the holy month of Ramadan. Inside, community members found water bottles slashed and sprayed on prayer rugs, a shattered window, and construction materials thrown from the second floor.

In a Facebook post, the West End Islamic Center says they have experienced two incidents of vandalism within the past six months. The most recent occurring, Saturday, April 16 afternoon between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. (West End Islamic Center)

“We stand together as a community against any violence, but particularly when it is targeted against a house of worship and people of faith,” said Governor Youngkin. “This is a moment for us to recognize across the Commonwealth and across the country that there is no place for religious persecution. There’s no place for us to condemn people because of their faith.”

Inside the tour, Governor Youngkin walked inside the prayer space and second floor, where construction on the new building continues. At the end of the tour, Governor Youngkin sat down with members of the congregation to take down recommendations on how the state can lend a helping hand. One focus of the conversation was expanding education and awareness about Islamic faith in the community.

Governor Glenn Youngkin talks with leaders from the West End Islamic Center following their recent cases of vandalism. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“The training of law enforcement and the understanding of the Muslim community is really important. The other key moment, of course, is we must condemn any kind of crime that’s committed in a statement of hate,” he said. “I think we got a real opportunity to stand up together and make sure we put a stop to this.”

Syed Perwez with the West End Islamic Center hopes these actions can come to fruition to help the Muslim community and shine a light on Islamophobia.

“I think the initiatives to make the ordinance of Islamophobia I think that’s a big thing for us,” he said.

Within the last six months, the West End Islamic Center has faced two cases of vandalism. Henrico Police say last November, they took a report for spray paint on the walls on the main floor and other spray-painted items in the basement.

“The motive is unknown,” said Perwez. “We don’t know what the cause was behind this.”

Since their last vandalism case in April, Perwez said they’ve put up multiple security cameras around their building as they continue construction on their new facility, which he hopes can be done as soon as possible.

Since these acts of vandalism, Perwez said there’s been an outpouring of community support for the West End Islamic Center.

“We’ve gotten anywhere from monetary donations to like water and you just name it off the whole gambit, but more important than that is the support,” he said.

Perwez said Henrico Police officers are also coming by, periodically, to keep an eye on the center. A spokesperson for the Henrico Police Department said they’re continuing to investigate this vandalism case. If you have any tips, you can call Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

The West End Islamic Center relies on community donations to help fund their projects, including the construction of their new facility.

