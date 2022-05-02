Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chesterfield police investigate fatal truck stop shooting

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call Chesterfield County Police at...
Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A person in Chesterfield has died after getting shot in a truck stop parking lot.

On Sunday, May 1 at 6:05 p.m., police responded to multiple calls about a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center on Ruffin Mill Rd.

When they arrived, officers found a person with multiple gunshot wounds and learned that the suspected vehicle had fled the area.

A bit later, police responded to a crash near the intersection of W. Hundred Road and Route 1 involving the vehicle from the shooting. One person was taken into custody at the scene.

Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash. They describe him as a Black man, approximately 6′3″ and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red gym shorts.

The person shot was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where they were pronounced dead. Their identity is being withheld at this time until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from restaurant snake bite
Police lights
Deputies continue investigation after human bones found near rec center
Police said a Chesterfield County Public Schools bus driver has been charged with DUI following...
Police: Chesterfield bus driver charged with DUI following crash, brief chase
Kristle says to this day she does not know did this to her son's head and face.
Chesterfield family wants justice after they say son was victim of hate crime
Police investigate fatal hit and run

Latest News

A proposed artist rendering of the new George Wythe High School building.
RPS reveals first look of George Wythe construction plan proposal
VSU campus is currently on lockdown.
Woman shot on Virginia State University campus
Jerry Chambers spoke out about the incident for the very first time in public on Sunday since...
Supporters rally Sunday for Chesterfield family who say their son was victim of hate crime
Jerry Chambers Jr. says he says he passed out after drinking at a party and woke up to find...
Chesterfield Family wants justice after they say son was a victim of a hate crime