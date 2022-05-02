Chesterfield police investigate fatal truck stop shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A person in Chesterfield has died after getting shot in a truck stop parking lot.

On Sunday, May 1 at 6:05 p.m., police responded to multiple calls about a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center on Ruffin Mill Rd.

When they arrived, officers found a person with multiple gunshot wounds and learned that the suspected vehicle had fled the area.

A bit later, police responded to a crash near the intersection of W. Hundred Road and Route 1 involving the vehicle from the shooting. One person was taken into custody at the scene.

Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash. They describe him as a Black man, approximately 6′3″ and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red gym shorts.

The person shot was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where they were pronounced dead. Their identity is being withheld at this time until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

