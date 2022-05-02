Attorney for Cory Bigsby issues ceased and desist against Hampton officials

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The new attorney for Cory Bigsby has issued a cease and desist order against several Hampton officials.

Bigsby is the father of 4-year-old Codi who has been missing for several months.

The order states Hampton’s police chief, mayor and city attorney have made statements that are “reckless, dangerous, and create conditions where the Bigsby family could be targeted for more harassment and potentially violence.”

Bigsby’s attorney Amina Matheny-Willard is demanding on behalf of Bigsby that the Chief of Police stops and retracts public comments that could obstruct justice or interfere with a future jury pool, ask the community to not harass or threaten his family and issue a public apology to the Bigsby family for making statements that put their lives in danger.

She included several examples of the family’s lives being at risk, one happened back in February on a Facebook Live when several people approached Cory’s family members and started questioning them, using profanity.

Cory is in custody on child endangerment charges unrelated to Codi’s case.

The little boy went missing in January and still has not been found.

