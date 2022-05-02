2 people expected to recover after shooting blocks away from Richmond Raceway
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are expected to recover after they were shot in Henrico.
This all unfolded on Engleside Circle - just blocks away from the Richmond Raceway.
Police tell us they’re still working to figure out exactly what happened - but it’s possible the two people were shooting at each other.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
