1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A person in Chesterfield has died after getting shot in a truck stop parking lot.

On Sunday, May 1 at 6:05 p.m., police responded to multiple calls about a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center on Ruffin Mill Road.

When they arrived, officers found a person with multiple gunshot wounds and learned that the suspected vehicle had fled the area.

A bit later, police responded to a crash near the intersection of W. Hundred Road and Route 1 involving the vehicle from the shooting. Darnell S. White, 32, was taken into custody at the scene.

Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.

The victim, Keon A. Clanton, 35, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died.

White is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.