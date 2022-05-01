Supporters rally Sunday for Chesterfield family who say their son was victim of hate crime

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The parking lot of a United Nations Church International in Richmond was packed Sunday afternoon with people supporting a Chesterfield family who says their son was a victim of a hate crime back in September of 2020.

According to the Chambers family back on Sept. 12 of that year their son Jerry Chambers went to a party in Powhatan with friends.

At the party, the then 16-year-old had been drinking and became unconscious, but when he woke up he found disturbing images of himself on social media.

Photos had been taken of people writing racial slurs and symbols of hate on his head, along with a sex toy that had been placed on his back.

Another image showed Jerry in the bathroom with a Confederate flag placed over him.

“How would you feel if you woke up to use the bathroom and looked in that mirror and saw that writing on you? How would you feel if you were physically abused with a sex toy? How would you feel with guns around you all night and being the only black man with racists,” Jerry said. “How much do I have to express for law enforcement to do anything about it?”

Speaking out for the very first time about what happened that night, Jerry says he feels like he has lost his humanity.

“I had a very severe suicide attempt, I was in the ICU for days not having the strength to walk,” Jerry said. “It was not worth it at all. It never is. Never let the actions of someone else determine if you want to live or not.”

The Chambers family feels that their case is not being properly handled by county law enforcement and says they did not receive any victim support until 15 months after the incident.

“To be a father and not being able to do something about what they did to my son, there are no words, there are no words,” Jerry Chambers Sr., said. “The support you all are bringing me now? Wow. It gives me hope to know this is not going to go without something being done.”

We reached out to the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office about this incident and they provided this statement:

On September 14th, 2020 the parents of a 16-year-old juvenile came to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and informed a deputy that their son had been assaulted. They briefly showed a couple of photographs they had found on their son’s mobile phone to the deputy and expressed that they were not sure if they wanted to file a report due to concerns they had about the legal process. No further information was provided at that time. The deputy encouraged them to meet with the Commonwealth’s Attorney to discuss their concerns and the deputy scheduled an appointment on September 15th at 9:45 am for them to meet with the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Division Supervisor. The parents did not attend the appointment. The parents were contacted on two occasions afterward by the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office and both times they stated they were not interested in filing a report or proceeding in any way with a criminal investigation. On December 3, 2021, the parents of the now 17-year-old juvenile came to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and stated that they would like to file a report and proceed with an investigation into what happened to their son in 2020. A criminal investigation immediately began. The investigation determined that the then 16-year-old attended a party on September 12th, 2020 at a residence in Powhatan County. During the party, the 16-year-old became intoxicated and unconscious. While he was unconscious subjects wrote racial slurs on him and covered him in a Confederate flag. The investigation also determined that unfortunately although the subjects responsible were identified during the course of the investigation the limitation of prosecutions outlined in Virginia Code 19.2-8 prevented investigators from obtaining criminal arrest warrants for them. In Virginia, misdemeanor charges such as assault and battery must be placed within one year of the offense. Approx. 15 months had passed from when the offense occurred until it was reported. To ensure all possible avenues for prosecution were explored the case was then forwarded to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for further review and the Federal Bureau of the Investigation was contacted. The Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office requested a special prosecutor be assigned to the case and the City of Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Office was assigned. Currently the case remains under investigation by the FBI and is also pending a decision by the City of Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney. Due to the ongoing local and federal investigations, no further information with regard to this incident will be released at this time. On January 12th, 2022 the parents of their now 18-year-old son reported to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office that their son was a victim of a brandishing of a firearm while attending a different party. An investigation was conducted and determined that a friend of their 18- year-old son had pulled up his shirt and showed a firearm tucked into his pants and stated “I am not afraid to shoot anybody.” The subject never put his hand on the firearm and never made any threats towards the victim. The incident was reviewed by the Powhatan Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office which determined the case was not viable because the firearm was not being brandished and the victim was not threatened. No further information with regard to this incident will be released at this time.

The family said on Sunday, that no matter when this happened their son is still a victim and feels justice needs to be served.

“We’ve got to make some noise in their neighborhoods and we got to bring such a shock in their community that they begin to open their mouths and say who did what to Jerry,” Bishop Orrin Pullings, of United Nations Church International, said. " We got to bring justice for Jerry.”

Another rally in support of the Chambers family will be held on Thursday at the Powhatan County courthouse at 1 p.m.

