Richmond man shot, calls for help in high school parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been hospitalized after getting shot in his car on Sunday morning.

According to Richmond police, a man was driving west on Midlothian Turnpike around 7 a.m. on May 1 when he was hit on his left side by a bullet.

The man then pulled into the nearest location, which happened to be George Wythe High School, and started calling for help. Authorities say he was the only person in the car.

He was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have no idea where the round came from and emphasize that George Wythe had nothing to do with the shooting.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 804-780-1000.

