Police investigate shooting death of man in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 5700 block of Hull Street Road around 2:39 p.m. for reports of a person down.

Officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804)-646-3871 or Crime Stoppers at

(804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

