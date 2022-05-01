Police investigate fatal hit and run

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a fatal hit and run Saturday night.

Police responded to West Broad Street around 11:45 to investigate a pedestrian struck and lying within the roadway.

The victim was treated on scene, but was later pronounced dead.

Several witnesses told police that the suspect was driving a two or four door Honda with extensive front end damages.

West Broad Street from Enterprise Parkway will remain blocked as police continue to investigate.

If you have information regarding suspect vehicle or this crash, please contact Henrico County Police 804-501-5000.

