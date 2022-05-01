Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police arrest man responsible for shooting, killing man in restaurant parking lot

Jess Dean Beebout, 34, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm...
Jess Dean Beebout, 34, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm while committing a felony.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man responsible for shooting and killing a man in a restaurant parking lot.

On Saturday, April 30 at 11:21 p.m., deputies received a report of a shooting in the 10100 block of Patriot Highway.

When they arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times in his upper body. Despite the use of life-saving measures, he died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Shawn Hastings.

Witnesses gave police a description of the person who shot him and of the vehicle he left the scene in.

With the help of Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police, they found 34-year-old Jesse Dean Beebout at his residence in the Lake Land’Or community early Sunday morning. He was taken into custody by Spotsylvania detectives.

During the arrest, authorities recovered a firearm and it appeared that Beebout had shot himself in the hand during the incident.

Detectives later learned that the shooting was the result of an argument that started inside Fatty’s Taphouse.

Witnesses say Hastings was shot in the parking lot after leaving the restaurant building.

Beebout was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm while committing a felony. He is currently being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Once he is released, he will be taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from restaurant snake bite
Police lights
Deputies continue investigation after human bones found near rec center
Police said a Chesterfield County Public Schools bus driver has been charged with DUI following...
Police: Chesterfield bus driver charged with DUI following crash, brief chase
Kristle says to this day she does not know did this to her son's head and face.
Chesterfield family wants justice after they say son was victim of hate crime
Crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Richmond.
Crews on scene of train derailment in Richmond

Latest News

A man has been hospitalized after getting shot in his car on Sunday morning.
Richmond man shot, calls for help in high school parking lot
Strong to severe storms could produce locally damaging wind gusts this evening
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
Sunday Weather NBC12
Police investigate shooting death of man in Richmond