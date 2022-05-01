Police arrest man responsible for shooting, killing man in restaurant parking lot

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man responsible for shooting and killing a man in a restaurant parking lot.

On Saturday, April 30 at 11:21 p.m., deputies received a report of a shooting in the 10100 block of Patriot Highway.

When they arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times in his upper body. Despite the use of life-saving measures, he died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Shawn Hastings.

Witnesses gave police a description of the person who shot him and of the vehicle he left the scene in.

With the help of Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police, they found 34-year-old Jesse Dean Beebout at his residence in the Lake Land’Or community early Sunday morning. He was taken into custody by Spotsylvania detectives.

During the arrest, authorities recovered a firearm and it appeared that Beebout had shot himself in the hand during the incident.

Detectives later learned that the shooting was the result of an argument that started inside Fatty’s Taphouse.

Witnesses say Hastings was shot in the parking lot after leaving the restaurant building.

Beebout was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm while committing a felony. He is currently being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Once he is released, he will be taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

