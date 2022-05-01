Healthcare Pros
One dead, several injured after shootout at Mississippi festival

Several gunmen opened fire Saturday night during the Mississippi Mudbugs Festival, killing one...
Several gunmen opened fire Saturday night during the Mississippi Mudbugs Festival, killing one person and injuring several others.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren and Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several gunmen opened fire Saturday night during the Mississippi Mudbugs Festival, killing one person and injuring several others, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Jones said the investigation was being conducted as an active shooter situation, and two people had been detained for questioning.

It took place shortly after 10 p.m. at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

A WLBT crew at the scene said the crowds were cleared and rides shut down shortly after the incident.

Jones said on social media that paramedics transported several attendees to area hospitals, but their injuries and conditions are not known.

