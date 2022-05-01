Forecast: Rain/storms likely this evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting out the day nice & mostly dry, then we have to watch potential for showers and storms in the afternoon.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms late in the day. Can’t rule out a stronger storm with gusty winds southwest of RVA. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible late. Lows near 60, high in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

