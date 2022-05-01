Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Storms producing damaging winds possible

Timing is from 5-9pm this evening
First Alert Weather Day
By Sophia Armata
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of damaging wind gusts of 40-60mph especially south of I-64.

The afternoon looks quiet and cloudy but strong to severe storms could develop this evening. Wind gusts could result in downed trees & scattered power outages.

The Storm Prediction Center puts much of SW Virginia in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) and counties along the I-64 corridor in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5).

Counties highlighted in yellow have a higher risk of strong to severe storms this evening.
Counties highlighted in yellow have a higher risk of strong to severe storms this evening.(SPC)

Though much of the afternoon is dry, look for storms to develop around 5pm and move west to east. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out with any severe threat this time of year.

Storms develop west of I-64 around 5 pm and move eastward through the evening.
Storms develop west of I-64 around 5 pm and move eastward through the evening.(NWS)

Download the NBC12 Weather App for updates as we track this system.

A few showers could linger into the early hours of Monday morning but we quickly dry out and the sun returns!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

