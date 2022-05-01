Anonymous donors give away jewelry for Prince George High School prom

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Several anonymous donors gave away jewelry to dozens of students at Prince George High School to accessorize their outfits for prom.

Assistant Principal Donna Branch-Harris and English teacher and prom coordinator Kasi Roberts set up a showing for students to explore the assortment of jewelry contributed by the unknown donors on Wednesday, April 27.

Pieces included a diverse selection of necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Around 30 students had the opportunity to select pieces that best suit their outfits for Saturday’s prom at the Old Towne Civic Center in Petersburg. Branch-Harris was on hand to help students choose the best elements to compliment their attire.

With COVID-19 sidelining the event for the past two years, the high school went with prom’s original theme for 2020, Royals in Wonderland. Many students planned their gowns and suits to match the chosen theme.

Some students also invited last year’s graduates to attend the dance this year since they did not get the chance to have that experience previously.

Students signed thank you cards that will be given to the anonymous donors, leaving heartfelt messages to the strangers who made their prom just a little more special.

