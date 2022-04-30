West Broad lane closed 12 days for traffic signal system expansion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The curb lane and sidewalk of West Broad Street will be closed for 12 days as a part of a traffic signal system expansion project.

Richmond Department of Public Works is closing West Broad between Blacker Street and Shenandoah Street from Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 13 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This closure is to allow contractors to install traffic signals and fiber optic conduits on and across the streets.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.