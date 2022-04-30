Healthcare Pros
West Broad lane closed 12 days for traffic signal system expansion

TRAFFIC ALERT: The curb lane and sidewalk of West Broad Street will be closed for 12 days as a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: The curb lane and sidewalk of West Broad Street will be closed for 12 days as a part of a traffic signal system expansion project.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The curb lane and sidewalk of West Broad Street will be closed for 12 days as a part of a traffic signal system expansion project.

Richmond Department of Public Works is closing West Broad between Blacker Street and Shenandoah Street from Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 13 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This closure is to allow contractors to install traffic signals and fiber optic conduits on and across the streets.

