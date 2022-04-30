Healthcare Pros
Three Richmond falcon chicks make grand entrance into the world

The male falcon and his first two chicks together. The first chick to hatch is white and fluffy...
The male falcon and his first two chicks together. The first chick to hatch is white and fluffy while its sibling which hatched more recently is wet with bare, pink skin exposed. After the second chick dried off the two became indistinguishable(Department of Wildlife Resources)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Yesterday was officially hatch day for the Peregrine falcons living atop the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building.

Three new falcon babies officially hatched on Friday morning, April 29. According to the Department of Wildlife Resources, pipping was seen on at least one of the eggs around 8:20 p.m. Thursday evening and the first hatch happened around 7:21 a.m. the next morning while the female falcon was on incubation duty.

Two hours after spotting the first chick, a second chick was seen while the female was switching off incubation duty with the male falcon. DWR says it was obvious the chick had broken out of its eggshell just moments before based on its pink skin and wetted-down feathers.

The third chick was suspected to hatch around 10:45 a.m. although the mama bird rarely adjusted her position atop her chicks and one unhatched egg between hatch events.

The chicks weigh around 30 to 40 grams and are not able to maintain their core body temperature for the first two weeks of life so their parents will be continuing to spend time brooding after they hatch and incubate the remaining eggs.

Mama falcon will likely do a majority of the brooding while the dad will take on most hunting duties to regularly provide chicks with food. As of now there hasn’t been a prey delivery to the nest box post-hatching.

The fourth egg has yet to hatch. Last year the final egg hatched around two days later than the first three.

Check out the falcons and their brand new chicks and unhatched egg in real-time here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

