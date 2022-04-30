Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Teen pleads guilty in high school shooting that wounded 2

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to malicious wounding in a shooting that injured two students at a Virginia high school in September.

The Daily Press reports the teen also pleaded guilty Friday to four gun charges in the shooting at Heritage High School.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis White says an argument spilled out of the cafeteria and into the school hallway when a 17-year-old punched the teen in the face and the teen pulled out a gun. White says the teen fired multiple shots in the hallway, striking the 17-year-old in the head, leg and finger and hitting a 17-year-old girl in the leg.

The teen faces up to 65 years behind bars at sentencing in August.

AP-US-HOSTAGES-BEHEADINGS-SENTENCING

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from restaurant snake bite
Police said a Chesterfield County Public Schools bus driver has been charged with DUI following...
Police: Chesterfield bus driver charged with DUI following crash, brief chase
Virginia State Police said a U-Haul driver was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer after the...
U-Haul driver hit, killed by tractor-trailer after running into I-95 traffic following crash
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash identified
Police lights
Deputies investigate after possible human bones found near rec center

Latest News

The job fair will be at Louisa County High School on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Louisa County Public Schools to host in-person job fair
Police said a Chesterfield County Public Schools bus driver has been charged with DUI following...
Police: Chesterfield bus driver charged with DUI following crash, brief chase
Police: Chesterfield bus driver charged with DUI following crash, brief chase
Police: Chesterfield bus driver charged with DUI following crash, brief chase
This time of year, we still get frosts and freezes.
How to protect your plants from frosts and freezes