Nationals, UVA great Zimmerman gets day in the Commonwealth

(WHSV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WDBJ) - The University of Virginia’s own Ryan Zimmerman, who went on to become the Washington Nationals’ first-ever draft choice ahead of a long, storied career, was recognized by Governor Glenn Youngkin with a “Ryan Zimmerman Day” proclamation.

“The Commonwealth’s own Ryan Zimmerman is a baseball legend and trailblazer. I am thrilled to issue a proclamation designating Ryan Zimmerman Day in Virginia to commemorate his service to his community, UVA, Virginia and his skill and dedication to baseball. Congratulations Mr. National!” Youngkin added.

Zimmerman helped lead the Nationals to their first World Series championship in 2019.

The day will be recognized on April 30 each year.

