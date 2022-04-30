Healthcare Pros
Louisa High alum Brandon Smith drafted by Carolina Panthers

Brandon Smith gearing up for NFL Draft
Brandon Smith gearing up for NFL Draft(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County’s own Brandon Smith was taken in the 4th round of the NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Smith is a Louisa High alum and during his time as a Lion, he was a state defensive player of the year and was named the Gatorade state player of the year.

Linebacker Smith was the 120th overall pick from Penn State.

