Louisa High alum Brandon Smith drafted by Carolina Panthers

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County’s own Brandon Smith was taken in the 4th round of the NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Smith is a Louisa High alum and during his time as a Lion, he was a state defensive player of the year and was named the Gatorade state player of the year.

Linebacker Smith was the 120th overall pick from Penn State.

