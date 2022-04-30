Healthcare Pros
Louisa County Public Schools to host in-person job fair

The job fair will be at Louisa County High School on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Saturday. The district is looking to hire people for multiple positions.

The fair has been held virtually the past few years but this year the event is taking place fully in person with on-site interviews.

The county is currently hiring in the following areas:

  • Teachers
  • Bus Drivers & Mechanics
  • Custodians
  • Cafeteria Workers
  • Instructional Assistants

The job fair is happening Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Louisa County High School on 757 Davis Highway. Fill out this form from the district’s website to register.

