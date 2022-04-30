Louisa County Public Schools to host in-person job fair

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Saturday. The district is looking to hire people for multiple positions.

The fair has been held virtually the past few years but this year the event is taking place fully in person with on-site interviews.

The county is currently hiring in the following areas:

Teachers

Bus Drivers & Mechanics

Custodians

Cafeteria Workers

Instructional Assistants

The job fair is happening Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Louisa County High School on 757 Davis Highway. Fill out this form from the district’s website to register.

