Liberty’s Willis drafted by Titans in third round of NFL Draft

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis prepares the school's pro football day for NFL scouts and...
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis prepares the school's pro football day for NFL scouts and coaches, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Kendall Warner)(Kendall Warner | AP)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was selected 86th by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the NFL Draft Thursday night in Las Vegas. He is the first QB from the school ever picked in the draft.

Tight end Eric Green was 21st overall in 1990.

Before the draft, Willis’s coaches at Liberty said they know he’ll focus on what’s important as a pro.

“I think his core values set him up for success,” said Head Coach Hugh Freeze. “He’s not easily swayed by what others may say or think, or not being so results-oriented that this world kind of forces on you, particularly in our world. He just doesn’t really buy into all that. He buys into being the best individual he can be, and then being the best teammate and best player he can be, and he kind of sees it in that order.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

