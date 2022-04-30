Healthcare Pros
Law enforcement agencies participate in National Drug Take-Back Day

The Ashland Police Department spent part of Saturday collecting unwanted medications as part of...
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country participated in National Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday to collect any unused prescription medications and dispose of them properly.

Dozens of departments in Central Virginia, including the Ashland Police Department, set up drop-off locations for people to leave their bags full of unwanted medications.

Captain James Shelhorse with the Ashland Police Department said events like this are important to give citizens a chance to properly throw away these prescriptions.

“We don’t want people disposing of these items in an unsafe manner or a manner in which a child or animal, pet can get a hold of it,” he said. “This is a great program.”

The Ashland Police Department also said they provided Narcan training for people in the community.

