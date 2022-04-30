I-95 North bridge rehabilitation project to impact Chesterfield traffic

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is implementing alternating lane closures on I-95 near Route 288 as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project.

The lane closures are set to take place from 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6 to around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10. On Monday, May 9, closures will be in place during morning and evening rush hours.

Variable speed limit signs will be in place as well. Drivers should pay close attention to speed limits which are likely to change in work zones.

VDOT is also closing Reyment Road (Route 608) beneath I-95. Drivers can take the following detour routes:

Eastbound Reymet Rd. (Rt. 608) – Take Route 1/301 north to Willis Rd. (Rt. 613) east to Coach Rd. (Rt. 614) south back to Reymet Rd.

Westbound Reymet Rd. (Rt. 608) – Take Coach Rd. (Rt. 614) north to Willis Rd. (Rt. 613) west to Route 1/301 south back to Reymet Rd.

The entire bridge rehabilitation project is projected to be completed by summer 2022.

