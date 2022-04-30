Hanover County to hold meeting on Atlee Station Road widening

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County’s Department of Public Works is holding an information meeting for residents to present the proposed plans for widening Atlee Station Road.

The public will have early input on the preliminary roadway design including road alignment, intersection layouts and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations between Warren Avenue and Kings Charter Drive. Right of Way needs haven’t been assessed at this time.

A diagram of preliminary plans can be found here.

Questions and comments will be accepted before and following the meeting.

Any questions or comments can be submitted by email, mailed to the department at Dept. of Public Works, P.O. Box 470, Hanover, VA 23069. All correspondence must be labeled “Atlee Station Road Widening – Phase 2″.

Comments will included in public record until Friday, May 13 at 5 p.m.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. at Hanover High School on 10307 Chamberlayne Road in Mechanicsville.

