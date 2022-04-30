Forecast: Quiet Saturday then a storm chance Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful weather will be with us to start the weekend

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Can’t rule out a quick shower, especially south and west of RVA. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms late in the day. Can’t rule out a stronger storm southwest of RVA. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers and storms possible. Lows near 60, high in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

