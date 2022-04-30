Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Forecast: Quiet Saturday then a storm chance Sunday

Shower and storm chances return tomorrow evening, warm next week
By Sophia Armata
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful weather will be with us to start the weekend

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Can’t rule out a quick shower, especially south and west of RVA. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms late in the day. Can’t rule out a stronger storm southwest of RVA. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers and storms possible. Lows near 60, high in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from restaurant snake bite
Police said a Chesterfield County Public Schools bus driver has been charged with DUI following...
Police: Chesterfield bus driver charged with DUI following crash, brief chase
Virginia State Police said a U-Haul driver was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer after the...
U-Haul driver hit, killed by tractor-trailer after running into I-95 traffic following crash
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash identified
Police lights
Deputies investigate after possible human bones found near rec center

Latest News

Forecast: Nice start to the weekend ahead!
Forecast: Nice start to the weekend ahead!
Forecast: Nice start to the weekend ahead!
Friday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant after another cold start
Friday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant after another cold start
Friday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant after another cold start
Friday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant after another cold start