Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Downtown Ashland celebrates 18th annual Train Day

The street festival is happening Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The street festival is happening Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.(Downtown Ashland Association)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Downtown Ashland Association is bringing back their Train Day street festival for the first time in two years with locomotive fun for the entire family.

Over 12 fully-loaded CSX freight trains and Amtrak passenger trains will be chugging through the center of the daylong event.

Some highlights going on throughout the day include railroad history and lore featuring two museums, three storytellers, and a 10-stop scavenger hunt. There will also be model train displays of every size and scale (including Lego and racing trains).

The Touch-a-Truck area features displays of heavy equipment a fire truck and an ambulance, dump trucks and tractors.

For the littlest of passengers, there will be two kiddie trains to ride a Kid Zone with a bouncy house, obstacle course and games.

“We are thrilled to host Ashland Train Day on April 30, after postponing two years due to the pandemic!” said Maggie Longest, executive director of Downtown Ashland Association. “It’s a joy to showcase our town’s railroad attractions and local businesses with this family-friendly event.”

Below is a map highlighting all of the activities and attractions available on Train Day.

Ashland Train Day 2022 map.
Ashland Train Day 2022 map.(Downtown Ashland Association)

“Ashland is proud to host Train Day and welcome visitors from across our region and around the world to celebrate with us,” said Ashland Mayor Steve Trivett. “Come see why we consider Ashland the Center of the Universe!”

Train Day is Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout downtown Ashland.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from restaurant snake bite
Police said a Chesterfield County Public Schools bus driver has been charged with DUI following...
Police: Chesterfield bus driver charged with DUI following crash, brief chase
Virginia State Police said a U-Haul driver was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer after the...
U-Haul driver hit, killed by tractor-trailer after running into I-95 traffic following crash
Police lights
Deputies continue investigation after human bones found near rec center
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash identified

Latest News

Pocahontas State Park's Aquatic Recreation Center
Pocahontas State Park swimming pool to open, other to stay closed for season
Next time you are at Maymont, there will be new baby animals for you to see.
Maymont welcomes baby goats and lambs
Chesterfield County Jail.
New discovery+ docuseries to feature Chesterfield sheriff, jail
Unity Ride 4 Sickle Cell
Unity Ride 4 Sickle Cell