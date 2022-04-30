Downtown Ashland celebrates 18th annual Train Day

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Downtown Ashland Association is bringing back their Train Day street festival for the first time in two years with locomotive fun for the entire family.

Over 12 fully-loaded CSX freight trains and Amtrak passenger trains will be chugging through the center of the daylong event.

Some highlights going on throughout the day include railroad history and lore featuring two museums, three storytellers, and a 10-stop scavenger hunt. There will also be model train displays of every size and scale (including Lego and racing trains).

The Touch-a-Truck area features displays of heavy equipment a fire truck and an ambulance, dump trucks and tractors.

For the littlest of passengers, there will be two kiddie trains to ride a Kid Zone with a bouncy house, obstacle course and games.

“We are thrilled to host Ashland Train Day on April 30, after postponing two years due to the pandemic!” said Maggie Longest, executive director of Downtown Ashland Association. “It’s a joy to showcase our town’s railroad attractions and local businesses with this family-friendly event.”

Below is a map highlighting all of the activities and attractions available on Train Day.

Ashland Train Day 2022 map. (Downtown Ashland Association)

“Ashland is proud to host Train Day and welcome visitors from across our region and around the world to celebrate with us,” said Ashland Mayor Steve Trivett. “Come see why we consider Ashland the Center of the Universe!”

Train Day is Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout downtown Ashland.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.