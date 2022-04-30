Healthcare Pros
Deputies investigate after possible human bones found near rec center

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after possible human bones were found near the Atlee Recreation Association.

Deputies were notified on April 29 that citizens cleaning up trash around 5 p.m. said they found possible human bones and clothing.

The medical examiner is headed to the scene to determine if the bones are human.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

