Deputies continue investigation after human bones found near rec center

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after possible human bones were found near the Atlee Recreation Association.

Deputies were notified on April 29 that citizens cleaning up trash around 5 p.m. said they found possible human bones and clothing.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined on Saturday, April 30 that the bones are in fact human. The Sheriff’s Office says they may know the identity of the bones but further investigation and laboratory analysis is required for confirmation.

This incident is being investigated as a death investigation, not a homicide, as there were no signs or evidence of foul play.

