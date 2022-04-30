Chesterfield County encouraging local gardeners to plant extra to fight food insecurity

Healthcare Pros
FILE- Produce eligible for donation must be harvested within two days. Do not wash prior to donation rather brush off excess dirt without damaging or bruising healthy produce. Any crops with signs of mold, spoilage, bruising or insects will not be accepted.(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Cooperative Extension is partnering with Plant a Row for the Hungry (PAR) to encourage residents to grow a little extra this season and donate the produce.

PAR is a national charity program that encourages produce donations in order to help feed the hungry in communities.

The Chesterfield Master Gardeners are heading this campaign and are also starting their own giving garden dedicated to donations.

They will start weekly collections on Mondays from May 2 through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Chesterfield Extension Office on 9501 Lori Road.

Produce will not be collected on May 30, June 20, July 4 and Sept. 5 due to observed holidays.

Produce eligible for donation must be harvested within two days. Do not wash prior to donation rather brush off excess dirt without damaging or bruising healthy produce. Any crops with signs of mold, spoilage, bruising or insects will not be accepted.

Donations can be brought in clean paper bags or plastic bags.

All donations will be given to SevaTruckRVA, a free meal food truck that will use the produce to make nutritious meals for anyone experiencing food or housing insecurity.

More information can be found on the county’s website or by calling 804-751-4401.

