Authorities: Man injured in Va. duplex explosion has died

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Va. (AP) -Authorities say a man critically injured when an explosion occurred in his southeastern Virginia duplex over two weeks ago has died from his injuries.

News outlets cite Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt, who said the man died Friday.

Franklin police identified him as Michael Wiggins.

Wiggins and a woman were critically injured in the explosion at the Berkley Court Apartments the evening of April 15.

Jarratt said previously that a preliminary investigation had determined that a propane explosion had occurred, and that nothing criminal had happened.

The injured woman was flown to a Richmond hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

