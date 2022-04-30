Ashland Train Day returns after COVID-19 stops event for two years

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of people filled the streets of Downtown Ashland for the revival of Ashland Train Day, a family-friendly community tradition returning once again after COVID-19 postponed the celebration for two years.

Model train displays of every size and scale were part of this event on Saturday with a goal to unite train enthusiasts from near and far.

“We were just super excited to have it back again,” said Pam Howland, a publicist for Ashland Train Day. “As you can tell from today, everyone else was excited as well.”

Music filled the air as families visited dozens of shops and restaurants in the downtown area, marking a chapter of unity for the return of this tradition.

“This is the one day during the year we can celebrate the railroad and everyone that comes together from the past and the present,” said Howland.

For many families, this was their first time attending Ashland Train Day. Amanda Vtipilson was one of the hundreds in attendance with her husband, sister and family.

“We wanted to get out of the house and do something different,” she said. “The kids have been locked up in COVID for two years, so it was a good way to get out of the house and explore.”

For Vtipilson, the festivities also take on a new meaning.

“Our dad, their grandfather is a train collector, so he does the little model trains so we thought we’d come out and see it on a big scale,” she said.

Over 12 fully-loaded CSX freight trains and Amtrak passenger trains chugged through the center of the daylong event.

“It’s great to see everything open up again and be able to just roam around freely again,” said Jeff Worrell, who was also in attendance with his wife.

From wooden trains to the real deal, thousands were able to unite once again for an event organizers say represents the spirit of Ashland.

“Not having the event for two years, people really missed it,” Howland said. “I think for us, it means we can all gather together again and celebrate this wonderful Town of Ashland.”

Howland said money raised during Ashland Train Day will go to support the Downtown Ashland Association.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.