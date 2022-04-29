Healthcare Pros
VSP seeks information about box truck possibly involved in I-95 shooting

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police seek information about a box truck possibly being involved in a shooting on Interstate 95 in Richmond.

Troopers said a red 2017 Ford Fusion was hit by gunfire while heading south on I-95 over the James River Bridge.

VSP said they are looking for a Penske box truck in connection to the shooting that took place on April 29.

#VSP Seeking Tips on Box Truck Possibly Involved in I-95 Shooting in #RVA VSP is looking for a Penske box truck (like...

Posted by Virginia State Police on Friday, April 29, 2022

No one was injured in the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

