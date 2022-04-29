VSP: Multiple lanes shut down on I-95 overnight near Chamberlayne exit
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating an incident that left multiple lanes shut down on I-95.
It happened around 1:00 a.m. Friday near the Chamberlayne exit in Richmond.
VSP says a U-Haul may have been going the wrong way down the interstate, but that’s all we know so far.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
