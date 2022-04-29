VDOT completes I-95, Maury Street improvement project
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The I-95 and Maury Street interchange project has been completed in Richmond.
VDOT made $8 million worth of improvements, including replacing several intersections with a roundabout.
VDOT says this will increase safety and traffic flow to and from I-95 by eliminating delays due to traffic signals.
The project began in March 2021.
