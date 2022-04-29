Healthcare Pros
VDOT completes I-95, Maury Street improvement project

The project is now complete.
The project is now complete.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The I-95 and Maury Street interchange project has been completed in Richmond.

VDOT made $8 million worth of improvements, including replacing several intersections with a roundabout.

VDOT says this will increase safety and traffic flow to and from I-95 by eliminating delays due to traffic signals.

The project began in March 2021.

