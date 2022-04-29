Healthcare Pros
Van rear-ends school bus on Staples Mill Road

The children on board the bus were not injured.(KWTX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - No injuries were reported after a school bus with children on board was rear-ended by a van in Henrico County Friday morning.

Officers responded to the report of a crash involving a school bus rear-ended by a van in the eastbound lanes of Staples Mill Road (Rt. 33) near Townhouse Road.

The investigation revealed the van rear-ended the school bus, causing significant damage to the van, and was towed from the scene - but the bus remained driveable.

Henrico Police concluded the investigation and charged the female driver of the van with following too closely improper registration, and failure to have insurance.

