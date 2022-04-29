U-Haul driver hit, killed by tractor-trailer after running into I-95 traffic following crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a U-Haul driver was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer after the driver ran into traffic following a crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond.

Troopers were called around 1:22 a.m. on April 29 for a crash that ended in a suspected suicide.

“A U-Haul van was traveling northbound on I-95 and took exit 75 to I-64 eastbound when it immediately did a U-turn in the lane and continued north in the southbound lanes of I-95,” VSP said.

Virginia State Police said a U-Haul driver was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer after the driver ran into traffic following a crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond. (Virginia State Police)

Police said the vehicle sideswiped multiple vehicles before hitting a 2007 Chevy Avalanche towing a small trailer. The U-Haul then overturned, causing the driver to be ejected.

The U-Haul then got up, stated that he “is the chosen one,” climbed over the guard railing and then ran to the center northbound lane, VSP said.

A tractor-trailer was unable to avoid hitting the driver.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.