U-Haul driver hit, killed by tractor-trailer after running into I-95 traffic following crash

Virginia State Police said a U-Haul driver was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer after the...
Virginia State Police said a U-Haul driver was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer after the driver ran into traffic following a crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a U-Haul driver was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer after the driver ran into traffic following a crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond.

Troopers were called around 1:22 a.m. on April 29 for a crash that ended in a suspected suicide.

“A U-Haul van was traveling northbound on I-95 and took exit 75 to I-64 eastbound when it immediately did a U-turn in the lane and continued north in the southbound lanes of I-95,” VSP said.

Police said the vehicle sideswiped multiple vehicles before hitting a 2007 Chevy Avalanche towing a small trailer. The U-Haul then overturned, causing the driver to be ejected.

The U-Haul then got up, stated that he “is the chosen one,” climbed over the guard railing and then ran to the center northbound lane, VSP said.

A tractor-trailer was unable to avoid hitting the driver.

Police are still investigating the crash.

