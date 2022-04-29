Healthcare Pros
Social media shooting threat not credible, Petersburg police say

Petersburg police said a social media post threatening shootings in the city is not credible.
Petersburg police said a social media post threatening shootings in the city is not credible.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police said a social media post threatening shootings in the city is not credible.

Detectives are aware of the post and are investigating.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said it was also investigating a similar social media post threatening a mass shooting, but it was also deemed not credible.

Deputies in Stafford are investigating the incident as a swatting attempt, which is a prank call to get a large police response.

Anyone with information can contact their local law enforcement.

