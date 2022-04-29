Social media shooting threat not credible, Petersburg police say

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police said a social media post threatening shootings in the city is not credible.

Detectives are aware of the post and are investigating.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said it was also investigating a similar social media post threatening a mass shooting, but it was also deemed not credible.

Deputies in Stafford are investigating the incident as a swatting attempt, which is a prank call to get a large police response.

Anyone with information can contact their local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.