Police: Chesterfield bus driver charged with DUI following crash, brief chase

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police said a Chesterfield County Public Schools bus driver has been charged with DUI following a hit-and-run crash and brief chase.

Around 3:24 p.m. on April 29, officers were called about a CCPS bus being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Richmond.

Witnesses also called the police to report a bus driving recklessly.

Officers found the bus and tried to pull it over, but say the driver did not stop and a brief chase started.

The driver did eventually stop and was found to be driving drunk, police said.

Police said the woman was charged with DUI.

Officials said the bus dropped off two children earlier at a location in Richmond.

Officers identified the children and located them. One of the kids was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The investigation continues.

