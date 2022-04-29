Pocahontas State Park swimming pool to open, other to stay closed for season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The swimming pool at Pocahontas State Park is set to open this summer, but other pools at Virginia State Parks will remain closed for the season.

The closed pools include Chippokes State Park in Surry County, Staunton River State Park in Halifax County and Natural Tunnel State Park in Scott County.

The pools will stay closed after significant code issues and safety concerns were found.

“This was a difficult decision, and Virginia State Parks reviewed every possible course of action to try to open these pools,” said Dr. Melissa Baker, director of Virginia State Parks. “While we would prefer to have each of our state parks’ swimming pools open this summer, we must keep visitor safety as our top priority.”

Those who have already made reservations at those parks may cancel or transfer their reservations free of charge through May 13 by calling the reservation center at 800-933-PARK and selecting Option 5.

