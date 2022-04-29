Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Olivia Wilde served legal documents during on-stage presentation at Cinemacon

According to People magazine, Olivia Wilde was served legal documents while on stage.
According to People magazine, Olivia Wilde was served legal documents while on stage.(alexfreire / Flickr)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Olivia Wilde had an awkward experience at Cinemacon earlier this week.

The actress was on stage in Las Vegas Tuesday promoting her latest film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” when she was handed an envelope, with what some thought may be an unsolicited script.

According to People magazine, it was reportedly legal documents regarding her two children with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde looked at the paperwork briefly and then continued with her presentation about the movie.

A source told People Sudeikis had no idea the documents would be delivered in that manner.

Neither he nor Wilde has commented on the issue.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash identified
Taxes are up due to a surge in used car values
Chesterfield County personal property taxes skyrocket as used car assessment values surge
Ciera Childress
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Henrico hit-and-run
Travis Ball
Man who killed state police agent faces gang charge in jail fight
Sha-Ron Parham, 18, has been arrested in the shooting death of a Petersburg 15-year-old.
Three teens arrested in shooting death of Petersburg 15-year-old

Latest News

Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
The price is shown on the pump as a motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Wednesday,...
Exxon profits surge despite $3.4B hit from Russian exit
California authorities are calling for the public's help in the search for Alexis Gabe, who...
Foul play suspected in young woman’s disappearance; $10,000 reward offered for information
Video of the alleged burglar shows how he stood inches from the bed where the victims were...
Intruder caught on camera standing over sleeping couple
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort