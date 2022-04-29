News to Know for April 29: Multiple lanes closed on I-95 overnight; RPD first-quarter crime report; River City town hall drama

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Breaking this morning, Virginia State Police are still investigating what led up to a mess on I-95. Let’s get talk about what we know so far along with our other top headlines.

So What Happened?

Virginia State Police are investigating an incident that left multiple lane shut down on I-95 (WWBT)

Multiple lanes on I-95 were shut down overnight.

Virginia State Police say it happened around 1:00 a.m. near the Chamberlayne exit in Richmond.

VSP also says a U-Haul may have been going the wrong way down the interstate, but that’s all we know so far.

We’re going to stay on top of this story for you all morning and will have updates as soon as they come in.

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN. (MGN)

In Chesterfield, a motorcyclist is dead after a crash along Bundle Road yesterday evening.

Police say the driver was speeding and passing cars - when they lost control and crashed.

That person died at the scene.

Bundle Road was closed for hours as police were investigating near the southern tip of Pocahontas State Park.

The person who died has not been identified.

River City Town Hall Drama

In Richmond, dozens of parents gathered at Byrd Park, frustrated over the school board’s vote to not rezone River City Middle School.

The school is well over capacity - and there are fears it could be even worse in the fall.

These parents want to put pressure on school board members who voted against rezoning - to reverse course.

“We don’t want our kids learning in hallways,” said Becca DuVal, a parent in Richmond.

Those who oppose the plan say their concerns are focused on limiting open enrollment seats for students at Binford Middle School and limiting parental choice.

The rezoning proposal is on the agenda for Monday’s Richmond School Board meeting - but whether they’ll take another vote - still remains to be seen.

“We Want Everyone To Be Safe”

Richmond Police released crime data for the first three months of 2022 on Thursday, showing a slight decrease in violent crime and an increase in property crime

Richmond Police are renewing its focus on safety as more people head outdoors in the coming weeks.

Police Chief Gerald Smith says several firearms have been stolen out of vehicles in the Shockoe Bottom Entertainment District.

He attributes that to some venues not allowing guns in their establishments, so customers may leave them in their cars.

Now that we’re seeing nicer weather, more people are expected to visit Shockoe Bottom and police want to be prepared.

Sunny & Pleasant Day

Looks like we will end the workweek with some sunshine and comfy temperatures.

Today will be mostly sunny after another chilly start - with highs in the mid-60s.

Final Thought

