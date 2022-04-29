Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

New discovery+ docuseries to feature Chesterfield sheriff, jail

Chesterfield County Jail.
Chesterfield County Jail.(Google Maps)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A new docuseries airing on discovery+ will take viewers inside the Chesterfield County Jail, giving them an inside look at a program that aims to help addicts with recovery.

The show “Jailhouse Redemption” follows Sheriff Karl Leonard, his team, and the Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (HARP) as they “forge a path to recovery for addicts while running the day-to-day operations of HARP at the Chesterfield County Jail.”

Jailhouse Redemption features a group of heroin addicts and Leonard as he helps them earn recovery and release.

The show will premiere on discovery+ on May 12.

You can watch the full trailer below:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash identified
Taxes are up due to a surge in used car values
Chesterfield County personal property taxes skyrocket as used car assessment values surge
Travis Ball
Man who killed state police agent faces gang charge in jail fight
Ciera Childress
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Henrico hit-and-run
Virginia State Police are investigating an incident that left multiple lane shut down on I-95
VSP: Multiple lanes shut down on I-95 overnight near Chamberlayne exit

Latest News

The project is now complete.
VDOT completes I-95, Maury Street improvement project
Petersburg police said a social media post threatening shootings in the city is not credible.
Social media shooting threat not credible, Petersburg police say
A new option for the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney aims to expand restorative justice...
Grant offers expansion of restorative justice conferencing for qualifying court cases
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones.’ Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from restaurant snake bite
Myrick's foot was swollen and discolored shortly after the copperhead bite.
Rachel Myrick developed a rare pain disease after a snake bite at a local restaurant.