New discovery+ docuseries to feature Chesterfield sheriff, jail

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A new docuseries airing on discovery+ will take viewers inside the Chesterfield County Jail, giving them an inside look at a program that aims to help addicts with recovery.

The show “Jailhouse Redemption” follows Sheriff Karl Leonard, his team, and the Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (HARP) as they “forge a path to recovery for addicts while running the day-to-day operations of HARP at the Chesterfield County Jail.”

Jailhouse Redemption features a group of heroin addicts and Leonard as he helps them earn recovery and release.

The show will premiere on discovery+ on May 12.

You can watch the full trailer below:

