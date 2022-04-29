National Infant Immunization Week highlighted in Richmond community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pediatricians are urging parents to schedule their child’s immunization appointment in recognition of National Infant Immunization Week.

This week is recognized April 25-29 to remind caregivers about the importance of protecting children aged two and younger from vaccine-preventable diseases.

According to Rebecca Epstein with the Institute of Public Health and Innovation, there are 14 vaccine-preventable diseases that parents should know about.

“Measles, polio, whooping cough - these are diseases we haven’t heard of in a while because vaccines have been so effective in preventing them,” said Epstein. “However, in recent years, those numbers have gone down in how many are being immunized.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted many immunizations for younger children as it has become increasingly difficult to schedule an appointment with doctors. However, Epstein says there should be more available in recent days, especially considering the week’s significance, and still encourages families to reach out.

“It’s not just about immunizations either; this is about overall health,” said Epstein. “Doctors check on those key developmental skills and health that comes with each age, so seeing a doctor regularly is a priority.”

If you don’t have a health care provider, parents can contact your local Virginia Department of Health office.

