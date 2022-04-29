National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday | Here’s where you can take your unused medications
Published: Apr. 24, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 30. Law enforcement agencies are holding events for anyone who wants to safely dispose of their unwanted medications.
Residents throughout central Virginia and the rest of the nation will be able to safely discard expired, unwanted or unused medications, including:
- Prescription medications and over-the-counter solid dosage medications like tablets, capsules, pills, etc.
- Liquid products, such as prescription cough syrups sealed in their original containers
The following items will not be accepted:
- Intravenous solutions, injectables, and needles
- Illicit substances like marijuana or methamphetamines
Each of these locations will be accepting unused medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30.
Here is a list of locations below:
- Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center -3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23220
- McGuire Veterans Hospital- 1201 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23249
- VCU Cabell Library - 901 Park Ave, Richmond, VA 23284
- University of Richmond Police Department - 490 Westhampton Way, Richmond, VA 23173
- Henrico Training Center-7721 E Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23294 (use entrance on Shrader Road)
- Virginia State Police Division 1 Office - 9300 Brook Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060
- Richmond Sheriff’s Office - 1701 Fairfield Way, Richmond, VA 23223
- St. Paul’s Baptist Church- 700 E Belt Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224
- Henrico Wegmans - 12200 Wegmans Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233
- Mechanicsville Convenience Center - 7427 Verdi Ln, Mechanicsville, VA 23116
- Defense Logistics Agency- 8000 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Richmond, VA 23297
- Ashland Police Department - 601 England St, Ashland, VA 23005
- Chesterfield Wegmans - 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian, VA 23113
- Manakin Fire Rescue Company 1 - 180 River Rd W, Manakin-Sabot, VA 23103
- John Tyler (becoming Brightpoint) Community College, Nicholas Student Center- 13101 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Woodbridge, VA 22191
- King William Food Lion - 4915 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA 23009
- Colonial Heights Goodwill- Town Hall Shopping Center, 1500 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834
- New Kent Sheriff’s Office - 11995 Courthouse Cir, New Kent, VA 23124
- Mary Washington Primary Care and Pediatrics - 8051 Prosperity Way, Ruther Glen, VA 22546
- Safe Exchange Zone - 3880 Old Buckingham Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139
- Hopewell Police Department - 150 W Randolph Rd, Hopewell, VA 23860
- Petersburg Walmart - 3500 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805
- Petersburg Police Department - 37 E Tabb St, Petersburg, VA 23803
- Eastside Enhancement Center - 7301 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA 23803
- Prince George Police Department - 6600 Courthouse Rd, Prince George, VA 23875
- King George Walmart/Petco - 16375 Merchants Ln, King George, VA 22485
- Charles City County Sheriff’s Office - 10780 Courthouse Rd, Charles City, VA 23030
- Pamunkey Regional Library - 396 Newtown Rd, St Stephens Church, VA 23148
- Goochland Fire/Rescue Company 5 - 2710 Fairground Rd, Goochland, VA 23063
- West Point Ace Hardware - 611 14th St, West Point, VA 23181
- Caroline County Walgreens - 104 W Broaddus Ave, Bowling Green, VA 22427
- Amelia Pharmacy - 15412 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia Court House, VA 23002
- Amelia Walgreens - 15105 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia Court House, VA 23002
- Nick’s Restaurant - 3483 Lewis B Puller Memorial Hwy, Saluda, VA 23149
- Spotsylvania Medical Center - 4600 Spotsylvania Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22408
- Mary Washington Healthcare Center- 10401 Spotsylvania Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22408
- Mary Washington Bell Tower - Marshall Hall, 1301 College Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
- Louisa County Sheriff’s Office - 1 Woolfolk Ave, Louisa, VA 23093
- James City County Law Enforcement Center - 4600 Opportunity Way, Williamsburg, VA 23188
- Blackstone Police Department - 101 W Elm St, Blackstone, VA 23824
- Spotsylvania CVS - 9767 Courthouse Rd, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA 22553
- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office - 106 Wallace St, Warsaw, VA 22572
- Lake of the Woods Clubhouse -102 Lake of the Woods Way, Locust Grove, VA 22508
