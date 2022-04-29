Healthcare Pros
Miyares wants to cancel student debt for former ‘Virginia College’ students

Attorney General Jason Miyares
Attorney General Jason Miyares(Cliff Owen | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Jason Miyares is calling on the federal government to cancel student loan debt for hundreds who attended “Virginia College” in Chesterfield.

The school abruptly shut down in 2018 after it was denied accreditation.

Miyares and five other attorneys general accuse Virginia College and its parent company of misrepresenting its accreditation status.

Miyares wants the federal government to forgive $18 million in loans taken out by 1,600 local students from 2016 to 2018.

